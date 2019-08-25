Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India

297 (96.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

222 (74.2)

India lead by 267 runs
Live

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

67 (27.5)

England need 93 runs to win, MIN. 60.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

382/5 (110.0)

New Zealand lead by 138 runs
Concluded

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 August, 2019

2ND INN

Shivamogga Lions

175/4 (20.0)

Shivamogga Lions
v/s
Belagavi Panthers
Belagavi Panthers*

180/1 (14.4)

Belagavi Panthers beat Shivamogga Lions by 9 wickets
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 August, 2019

1ST INN

Hubli Tigers *

12/2 (3.0)

Hubli Tigers
v/s
Mysuru Warriors
Mysuru Warriors

Toss won by Mysuru Warriors (decided to field)

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Match 11: CAN VS USA

upcoming
CAN CAN
USA USA

Antigua

25 Aug, 201919:30 IST

India Blue Concede Lead to India Red Despite Bawne Ton

PTI |August 25, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
India Blue Concede Lead to India Red Despite Bawne Ton

Maharashtra batsman Ankit Bawne made an unbeaten 121 but could not prevent India Blue from conceding a 30-run lead to India Red on the third day of the Duleep Trophy match on Sunday.

After bowling out India Blue for 255 in 83.2 overs, India Red (285 in 1st innings) extended the advantage by moving to 93 for 2 at stumps, a lead of 123 runs.

India Red hit back after a wicketless first session with right-arm paceman Avesh Khan (4 for 58) and left-arm medium-pacer Jaydev Unadkat (3 for 52) and Vidarbha spinner Akshay Wakhare (3 for 32) helping the team pull things back.

India Blue slipped from 193 for 3 to 208 for 8 as Avesh Khan struck thrice and Wakhare got two wickets in a rather unexpected turnaround after a wicketless first session.

Earlier, India Red's attack was unable to make any impression on Bawne and Anmolpreet Singh, with two playing in a confident manner and driving well off the frontfoot.

Their 129-run partnership for the fourth wicket kept alive Blue's hopes of going past the opponent's first innings total of 285.

However, the exit of Anmolpreet sent the innings into a tailspin as Avesh Khan and Wakhare ran through the middle-order even as Bawne stood firm.

He did find a resolute partner in Aniket Chaudhary (8, 40 balls, 1X4), who helped add 35 runs in a little over 14 overs.

Bawne and No.11 Basil Thampi added 12 runs before Unadkat got the latter leg-before.

In the second innings, India Red lost captain Priyank Panchal early with the Baroda opener getting bowled by Services medium-pacer Diwesh Gurdev Pathania for 9 (14 balls, 2 fours).

Karun Nair, who missed out on a ton by one run in the first innings, joined A R Easwaran (18) and got things moving, with some fluent shots.

After adding 47 runs for the second wicket, Easwaran (18, 30 balls, 2X4s) fell to a catch off off-spinner Jalaj Saxena, who is looking increasingly dangerous.

Meanwhile, Nair and first-innings centurion Ankit Kalsi, were on the lookout for runs and played some good strokes with the former attempting reverse-sweep against Saxena.

At stumps, Nair was batting on 43 (55 balls, 7 fours) while Kalsi was on 21 (34 balls, 3X4), looking to be a lot more positive than in his first-innings ton.

Brief scores (at end of day 3): India Red 285 all out in 124 overs (Ankit Kalsi 105, Karun Nair 99, Ishan Kishan 50, Diwesh Pathania 4/55, Jalaj Saxena 3/57, Aniket Choudhary 2/69) and 93 for 2 in 22 overs (Karun Nair 43 batting, Ankit Kalsi 21 batting) vs India Blue 255 all out in 83.2 overs (Ankit Bawne 121 not out, Anmolpreet Singh 56, Ruturaj Gaikwad 37, Avesh Khan 4/58, Jaydev Unadkat 3/52, Akshay Wakhare 3/32).

