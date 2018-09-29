India Board President's XI vs Windies: Bawne Ton, Agarwal 90 Power Hosts

Loading...
Bawne's 116*, Agarwal's strong start, and Shreyas Iyer's 64-ball 61 helped the Board President's XI declare on 360 for 9 at the end of the first day.
Once captain Karun Nair opted to bat first, Prithvi Shaw fell to Shannon Gabriel, the pacer, in just the third over for 8. Hanuma Vihari, who made his debut in the last Test in England recently, didn't last long either as he fell for just 3 off 28 balls.
Agarwal, however, carried on. He scored at a brisk pace hitting plenty of boundaries - 14 fours and two sixes - in the company of Nair. The duo added 92 for the third wicket before Agarwal fell 10 short of his ton, to leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Nair too followed soon, dismissed by Gabriel for a 60-ball 29.
At 145 for 4, Board President's XI needed someone in the middle order to stand up. Iyer and Bawne did that well, stitching a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket. Iyer was the aggressor scoring at nearly a run a ball, hitting more sixes (5) than fours (3).
Bishoo then dismissed Iyer and Smit Patel, the wicketkeeper-batsman, leaving the opposition 306 for 6 but Windies couldn't get past Bawne. He crossed his century and remained unbeaten, having hit 15 fours in his knock. Along with Jalaj Saxena (18*), he took the side past 350 to ensure a strong batting performance.
Windies tried seven bowlers in all, with Gabriel (2 for 41 from 8 overs) and Bishoo (3 for 104 from 21 overs) among the wickets. Four of those bowlers had an economy of at least 4.75 as the Indians toyed around with the bowling.
First Published: September 29, 2018, 5:41 PM IST