India Can't Play Pakistan Without Government's Permission: BCCI Official
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has won the battle against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as its lawyers convinced the ICC that the reason behind the Indian eves not playing Pakistan in their ODI Championship round was clearly a case of not getting necessary permission from the government.
