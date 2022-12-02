'India Cap Can't be Given Easily, Needs to be Earned'-Former Cricketer Wants Selectors to Not Pick 'Whoever Does Well In Maiden IPL Season'

India’s elimination from the T20 World Cup had a lot to do with the team management finding themselves in a dilemma. On most occasions, the captain and the coach were confused as to what should be there playing eleven be. For instance, the team had fielded two wicket-keepers in Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant and ended up benching the latter for the most part of the tournament. Let’s not forget that halfway down the road to this big tourney, it was Pant who did all the keeping.

Perhaps, the split teams have got something to do with these dilemmas. Too many options for just one particular position is always a headache. Nevertheless, when former selector Saba Karim was asked about the split teams theory, he said Covid played a key role behind it. Now, Wasim Jaffer has also come up with an interesting take on this whole issue. He has said that selector don’t need to pick anyone an everyone who just had a brilliant IPL season. Earlier, the likes of Deepak Hooda and Umran Malik were fast tracked into Indian team on the back of a great IPL 2022, causing too many options for too few slots in the team.

“Selectors don’t need to pick whoever does well in their 1st IPL season. Let them perform consistently for 2-3 seasons in FC too. Let them be fully ready. That’s a reason we confuse ourselves with selection dilemma. Ind cap shouldn’t be given easily & quickly. It should be earned,” he said on Twitter.

More conservative approach could be the solution as less option means the management will be able to consolidate the core group of at least 15 players who will be backed in the lead up to the World Cup 2023.

Even Karim had backed similar approach in the road ahead for 2023 World Cup.

“But right now the focus should be the upcoming World Cup 2023. We need to have a pool of maximum 15 players. And these players will be our focus and needs to be given specific roles.”

“And once you have that trust coming in, the players can also play freely. Without really being bothered about the playing eleven. That’s the environment we need to build,” he said.

