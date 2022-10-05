India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV & Online

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming of Legends League Cricket 2022 Match: In the final of the Legends League Cricket, India Capitals will be squaring off against Bhilwara Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The two teams previously faced each other in the first Qualifier. India Capitals won that match by four wickets to get a direct entry to the final.

Kings delivered a scintillating batting performance in the first innings. They posted a massive score of 226 runs as Shane Watson and William Porterfield smacked 65 and 59 runs, respectively. Chasing the score, the Capitals produced an even better batting performance. They won the game in 19.3 overs as Ross Taylor played a terrific knock of 84 runs.

Following the loss against Capitals, Kings defeated Gujarat Giants in the second qualifier by six wickets to reach the final.

When will the Legends League Cricket 2022 Match India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) start?

The game will be conducted on October 5, Wednesday.

Where will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) match?

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) match?

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IC vs BHK Legends League Cricket 2022 Match, India Capitals probable playing XI against Bhilwara Kings: Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Gautam Gambhir (c), Solomon Mire, Ross Taylor, Mitchell Johnson, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Hamilton Masakadza

IC vs BHK Legends League Cricket 2022 Match, Bhilwara Kings probable playing XI against India Capitals: Irfan Pathan (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe

