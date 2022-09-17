India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, Legends League Cricket 2022: IC 11/0 In 1 Overs; Capitals Off To Good Start

Live now
India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Live Cricket Score: The much anticipated second edition of the Legends League Cricket will be underway from Saturday, September 17, with the India Capitals clashing against Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Former India opener
Key EventsKey Events
WICKET! Mazakadza is gone, played it through the covers where Graeme Swann completes a stunning grab. Dived on his left and plucked the ball through thin air. KP Apanna has his man. IC 19/1(3.1)
Oh, that was nasty! The ball hit Mazakadza as he was looking to scoop the fast bowler. He had bowled a good over where he bowled two dot balls. He was desperate to get some runs. Hope Mazakadza is fine as physio is rushing to the field. IC 18/0(2.4)
And now the other opener is going after GG. Saw the spinner and carves him through the off side. However, the bowler comes back with a nice delivery. IC 15/0(1.3)
FOUR! Another top shot from Mire; that was the length ball and the batter plays the cover drive. And the ball is just racing away towards the fence. IC 11/0(0.5)
FOUR! Oh great shot, great stroke from Mire. There was width on offer and the batter just punished it. Brutal shot. IC 7/0(0.1)
The Zimbabwean openers are opening the innings for India Capitals. Solomon Mire and Hamilton Mazakadza are going to face the new ball which is given to Ashok Dinda and he starts off with a wide! INC 2/0(0)
There is no Gautam Gambhir and Jacques Kallis is made the skipper for India Capitals. Furthermore, Sehwag won the toss and opted to bowl first in Eden Gardens.
In a first of its kind, the Legends League Cricket (LLC) has introduced a super-sub rule as the tournament kicked off with a special benefit match between Indian Maharajas and Team World Giants at the Eden Gardens Stadium here on Friday.
The unique rule states that one “super substitute” will be available for each team which they can use after the completion of 10 overs in any inning of the match. However, the teams have to announce the name of these “super-sub” players before the start of the game.
Teams have 11 players and they have added three supersubs alongside them. This is a new rule in this tournament.
Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bowl against India Capitals.
Last night, Indian Maharajas beat World Giants quite comprehensively. They chased down the total with so much ease thanks to Yusuf Pathan.
All fired up for the 1st match #MitchellJohnson @CapitalsIndia.#LLCT20Begins #BossLogonKaGame #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 pic.twitter.com/j7KSSkW2Sw
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 17, 2022
India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Ravi Bopara, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney
Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura
The Capitals have the likes of Jacques Kallis, Ravi Bopara, and Denesh Ramdin in their arsenal while the Giants boast a squad that includes Lendl Simmons, Stuart Binny, and Graeme Swann to name a few.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of LLC 2022 where two friends turn foes are up against each other. Yes, we are talking about Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants.
The Capitals have the likes of Jacques Kallis, Ravi Bopara, and Denesh Ramdin in their arsenal while the Giants boast a squad that includes Lendl Simmons, Stuart Binny, and Graeme Swann to name a few.
Both sides will be hoping to put up a good show in their tournament opener.
IC VS GG Telecast
The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.
IC VS GG Live Streaming
The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
IC VS GG Match Details
The IC vs GG match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday, September 17, at 7:30 pm IST.
IC VS GG Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Jacques Kallis
Vice-Captain: Virender Sehwag
Suggested Playing XI for IC VS GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Denesh Ramdin
Batsmen: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Lendl Simmons
All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Stuart Binny, Jacques Kallis
Bowlers: Graeme Swann, Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson
India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Ravi Bopara, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney
Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here