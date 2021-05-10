CRICKETNEXT

India Captain Virat Kohli Gets Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

India Captain Virat Kohli Gets Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Monday shared a picture of him getting a COVID-19 shot.

Virat Kohli on Monday shared a picture of him getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. The India captain also urged others to get inoculated as soon as possible.

“Vaccinate as soon as you can please. Stay safe,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

Kohli has been actively taking part in the fight against coronavirus right after the IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely last week. Along with his wife Anushka Sharma, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper contributed Rs 2 crore towards a COVID-19 fundraiser.

“Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We have crossed the half way mark, let’s keep going,” Anushka posted via her Instagram account.

The goal of the fundraiser is for the “deployment of oxygen solutions, including concentrators and oxygen plants to hospitals across India, and also look at bolstering medical manpower, home care and help scale India’s vaccination efforts”

On Sunday, Kohli thanked all the healthcare and frontline workers for their spirit and dedication in India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The country is currently in the grip of a deadly second wave which saw over four lakh fresh coronavirus cases per day for four straight days.

“I have nothing but gratitude for all the healthcare & frontline workers, I am in awe of their spirit and dedication. I also want to thank all the people who came forward in such difficult times & helped each other. India is grateful to have heroes like you,” Kohli posted on his Twitter account.

