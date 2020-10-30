KKR vs CSK IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja's Inadvertent Mistake Leads to Hilarious Memes on Social Media

After his blazing 31 not out off just 11 balls, Ravindra Jadeja made a big statement by pointing to the back of his CSK jersey and then gesturing, presumably to his critics, to keep quiet, but he botched up the celebration a bit.

Ravindra Jadeja has a penchant for unique celebrations and he ensures to pick his moments for them as well. His trademark 'Sword Celebration' may not have come out in CSK's win over Kolkata Knight Rider on Thursday, but after his blazing 31 not out off just 11 balls, the allrounder made a big statement by pointing to the back of his CSK jersey and then gesturing, presumably to his critics, to keep quiet. But, similar to how 'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle botched his celebration a couple of weeks prior while pointing to his bat sticker 'THE BOSS' upside down; Jadeja too inadvertently made a mistake, and instead of pointing to his name on the jersey, he pointed to the team owners' name -- India Cement on top. Interesting to note is, on India jersey, the player's name comes at the top, but on an IPL jersey, it's at the bottom. This was picked up by netizens and they went to town with it flooding the social media space with hilarious responses to Jadeja's inadvertent error. Eventually, India Cements started to trend on Twitter and remained one of the top trends on the microblogging site for a while.

IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Here's the best of the lot:

Jaddu purposely pointed to india cements https://t.co/ErqCouVKpF — Sagar (@Sagar5_9) October 29, 2020

I think Jadeja almost forgot that it was ipl Jersey, that's why he showed his fingers to India cements (where his name was supposed to be in Indian team jersey) pic.twitter.com/TmOQey7dcb — Sahitya Chourasia (@SahityaChouras1) October 29, 2020

India Cements encashed full inning of jaddu pic.twitter.com/oHFNgaxWuV — NaveenDaga (@MutualFundShop) October 30, 2020

I think Jadega was showing #WhistlePodu instead of India Cements pic.twitter.com/olDeauHCHZ — Shivam Dalmia (@ShivamDalmia5) October 30, 2020

Wat jaddu trying to show with india cements logo ? https://t.co/FCPArY8bMY — gopalakrishnan (@im_Gopal94) October 30, 2020

India cements is proud of you.. — Akhilesh (@iAkhil25i) October 29, 2020

After this scene ,I guess Shares of INDIA CEMENTS will get at spike in Stock Market . Jaddu did the work. (Jst Kidding dont trade) https://t.co/S5NBNAQ8pl — Manish (@Manya_says) October 29, 2020

INDIA CEMENTS REMEMBER THE NAME pic.twitter.com/HMGQL5INRg — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) October 29, 2020

India cements valo ka mast advertisement Kar diya ab to chai ke sath biscuits bhi milenge Jadeja Ko https://t.co/JBBv8zPwZS — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) October 29, 2020

Jadeja is telling that CSK is at 8 #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/FyEaJmmqVF — ✿AalͥᎥyͣaͫ (@aaliya_speaks) October 29, 2020

He found the perfect moment to advertise India Cements lol pic.twitter.com/0kFnIz4MIn — Robin (@Comatose003) October 29, 2020

As for the match, Jadeja smashed consecutive sixes in the final over as Chennai Super Kings put a big dent in Kolkata Knight Riders' chances of reaching the IPL play-offs with a thrilling six-wicket win here on Thursday. With his team needing 10 off the final over, Jadeja (31 not out off 11) dispatched the young Kamlesh Nagarkoti for back-to-back sixes to pull off another consolatory win for CSK, who are already out of the play-offs reckoning. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad set up the chase nicely for CSK with a sublime 72 off 53 balls, his second straight fifty-plus score. KKR had made a competitive 172 for five courtesy opener Nitish Rana (87 off 61) and some crisp hitting in the death overs from Dinesh Karthik (21 not out off 10).