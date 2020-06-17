India-China Galwan Clash: From Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif to Shikhar Dhawan - Cricketers Mourn Soldiers Martyred in Border Violence in Ladakh

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.
Indian cricketers led by Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan took to twitter to mourn soldiers martyred in the border violence in Ladakh.
“I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength,” wrote Yuvraj Singh.
I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValleyAll these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued.My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength 🙏🏻— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2020
“My condolences to the families of soldiers who’ve laid their lives fighting for motherland at #GalwanValley. We are extremely indebted to the brave soldiers for their supreme sacrifices. Let us salute their valour. May the bravehearts live in jannat.” Tweeted Mohammad Kaif
My condolences to the families of soldiers who’ve laid their lives fighting for motherland at #GalwanValley. We are extremely indebted to the brave soldiers for their supreme sacrifices. Let us salute their valour. May the bravehearts live in jannat. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 16, 2020
“A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #GalwanValleyzVv,” said Dhawan.
A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/Kk2Wt0WdSs— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 16, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the Supreme Sacrifice in action at the#GalwanValley . At a time, when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein. pic.twitter.com/PlvE9WStEY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2020
“We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind,” wrote Irfan Pathan
We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 16, 2020
The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.
Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.
