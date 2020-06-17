Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

India-China Galwan Clash: From Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif to Shikhar Dhawan - Cricketers Mourn Soldiers Martyred in Border Violence in Ladakh

Indian cricketers led by Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan took to twitter to mourn soldiers martyred in the border violence in Ladakh.

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
india china galwan valley twitter yuvraj pathan dhawan

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Indian cricketers led by Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan took to twitter to mourn soldiers martyred in the border violence in Ladakh.

“I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley  All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued.  My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength,” wrote Yuvraj Singh.

“My condolences to the families of soldiers who’ve laid their lives fighting for motherland at #GalwanValley. We are extremely indebted to the brave soldiers for their supreme sacrifices. Let us salute their valour. May the bravehearts live in jannat.” Tweeted Mohammad Kaif

“A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #GalwanValleyzVv,” said Dhawan.

“Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the Supreme Sacrifice in action at the #GalwanValley . At a time, when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need.  I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein.,” tweeted Virender Sehwag

“We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind,” wrote Irfan Pathan

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.

Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

casualties in india china borderchina attack on indiachina border newschina india newschinese soldiers killedgalwan valleyindia china border casualtiesindia-china borderIndia-China Border Issueindia-china border tensionindia-china standoffIrfan PathanLadakh newsMohammad Kaifshikhar dhawanyuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more