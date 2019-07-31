India Coach Selection: Deadline to Apply Over but Doubts Remain Over Process

The deadline for the applying for the post of Head Coach as well as the support staff of the men’s Indian senior team got over on Tuesday (July 30) and the BCCI is busy short-listing the candidates to call for interviews which the board plans to organize around the middle of August.
With BCCI coming up with stringent norms for picking the new coach to replace incumbent coach Ravi Shastri this year, some experienced Indian and foreign coaches have applied for different positions.
Former India cricketers Lalchand Rajput, Robin Singh and Pravin Amre are some of the Indian names in fray. Rajput was the coach of the team when India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.
In fact, Rajput had former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Robin Singh as his fielding coach during his stint with the side 12 years back. Rajput has gone on to coach international teams like Afghanistan and Zimbabwe since then.
Robin worked with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians as the assistant coach and also spent time with Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League. Apart from these, the West Indies-born all-rounder was also the fielding coach of the Indian team between 2007 and 2009.
Apart from Rajput, the other Mumbai cricketer in the fray is Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre. The former India batsman has applied for the position of batting coach, the place currently occupied by Sanjay Bangar.
Amre is currently in the United States for a short stint with their national side as assistant coach for three months.
Among the international names, it is believed that the likes of Tom Moody, Mike Hesson, Jonty Rhodes and even Mahela Jayawardene have sent in their applications. All four them are experienced campaigners and only Rhodes out of these has not applied for the position of head coach; he has applied for the fielding coach’s job to replace R. Sridhar.
If Jayawardene or Hesson are short-listed for an interview, they’ll need to give a declaration stating that they will give up their positions as the Mumbai Indians coacand Kings XI Punjab coach respectively if selected for the head coach’s job.
There is no such conflict with Moody or Rhodes. Moody, in fact, recently stepped away from his position as the head coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team and was replaced by Trevor Bayliss.
Delay in process?
The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) with the sole purpose of selecting the new head coach before the BCCI AGM finally takes place after its elections on October 22.
The CoA have asked the CAC, featuring former India cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, to furnish declarations stating they don’t have any ‘conflict of interest’ in taking up this job.
“We have asked for a declaration from the members of CAC to state they don’t have any conflict. Already the matter of selection of the women’s coach is with the BCCI Ethics Officer for adjudication. We don’t want any other person questioning the selection process of the men’s coach as well,” a COA member told CricketNext.
While the head coach will be picked by CAC, the support staff will be chosen by the men’s senior selection committee headed by MSK Prasad.
“BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had claimed that new BCCI constitution gave him the right to select the support staff but COA members shot down that claim and decided to let the selectors to pick the support staff,” the COA official said.
Asked if the COA have an alternate CAC in mind, the member said, “It’s very hard to find any cricketer who is not conflicted. Either they will be a coach or owner of an academy or a TV commentator. It’s for the Ethics Officer to decide if the coach selection process is clean.”
A CAC member confirmed to CricketNext that they had received a mail from CEO Johri asking for the declaration of ‘no conflict’. “We have received this mail from Johri asking for this declaration. But how can we make such a declaration. We didn’t ask to be selected for this CAC, the COA came to us,” the member said.
Current head coach Shastri along with batting coach Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar will get direct entry into the selection process without applying.
