Live Cricket News And Latest Updates Today: Shami Says Kohli Acts Like Childhood Buddy And Never Puts Bowlers Under Pressure

Live cricket news and IPL 2021 Suspended Updates: It’s been almost five days since the 14th season of the Indian Premier League was suspended midway with the coronavirus breaching its bio-secure bubble. Several players were tested positive before the call was taken. And still we keep getting news of someone testing positive with the latest being Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Prasidh Krishna who is also part of India’s jumbo Test squad for the England tour, although he is part of the standby list.

Meanwhile, all Rajasthan Royals cricketers and support staff have left Delhi after they were tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday.

The big news though emerging is that there are rumours of David Warner and Michael Slater being involved in a bar fight in Maldives. However, Slater has thrashed the claims, saying he is ‘great mates’ with Warner and there’s ‘zero chance’ of them having a fight.

“There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill … Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of [having] a fight,” Slater told the ‘The Daily Mail.’ “I don’t know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can’t write anything, nothing happened,” he added.

Also, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings have arranged for the delivery of 450 Oxygen concentrators in a bid to help Tamil Nadu’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in Covid relief operations, helped CSKCL in arranging for the supply of the Oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate in the distribution. The first consignment of Oxygen concentrators has arrived and the remaining is expected to reach early next week.

“CSKCL is delivering the Oxygen concentrators for the benefit of Covid patients being treated in Government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-run Covid care centres,” the franchise said in a statement.

