India Cricket Schedule Between 2021-2023 Announced by BCCI, Team to Play Non-stop Cricket The BCCI has announced Team India's schedule for the next two years, and there's good news for all the fans. Virat Kohli's team will be playing non-stop for close to next 15 months, until the 2022 World Cup in Australia. Due to the Covid-19, there were a lot of tournaments and series' that were postponed. And that now means there will be three different World Cups from 2021 to 2023.

The BCCI has announced Team India's schedule for the next two years, and there's good news for all the fans. Virat Kohli's team will be playing non-stop for close to next 15 months, until the 2022 World Cup in Australia. Due to the Covid-19, there were a lot of tournaments and series' that were postponed. And that now means there will be three different World Cups from 2021 to 2023.

Here is the full schedule of India in 2021 and 2022:

India’s schedule in 2021

April to May 2021

Indian Prenmier League

June to July 2021

World Test Championship (June)

India vs Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

Asia Cup

July 2021

India vs Zimbabwe (3 ODIs)

July to September 2021

India vs England (5 Tests)

October 2021

India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

October to November 2021

ICC T20 World Cup

November to December 2021

India vs New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)

India vs South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

Indian Cricket Team Schedule for 2022

January to March 2022

India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

India vs Sri Lanka (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

April to May 2022

Indian Premier League 2022

June 2022

NO SERIES SCHEDULED

July to August 2022

India vs England (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

September 2022

Asia Cup (Venue Undecided)

October to November 2022

ICC World T20 in Australia

November to December 2022

India vs Bangladesh (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)

India vs Sri Lanka (5 ODIs)

Indian Cricket Team Schedule for 2023

January 2023

India vs New Zealand (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

February to March 2023

India vs Australia (4 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)