The BCCI has announced Team India's schedule for the next two years, and there's good news for all the fans. Virat Kohli's team will be playing non-stop for close to next 15 months, until the 2022 World Cup in Australia. Due to the Covid-19, there were a lot of tournaments and series' that were postponed. And that now means there will be three different World Cups from 2021 to 2023.

India Cricket Schedule Between 2021-2023 Announced by BCCI, Team to Play Non-stop Cricket

Here is the full schedule of India in 2021 and 2022:

India’s schedule in 2021

April to May 2021

Indian Prenmier League

June to July 2021

World Test Championship (June)

India vs Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

Asia Cup

July 2021

India vs Zimbabwe (3 ODIs)

July to September 2021

India vs England (5 Tests)

October 2021

India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

October to November 2021

ICC T20 World Cup

November to December 2021

India vs New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)

India vs South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

Indian Cricket Team Schedule for 2022

January to March 2022

India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

India vs Sri Lanka (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

April to May 2022

Indian Premier League 2022

June 2022

NO SERIES SCHEDULED

July to August 2022

India vs England (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

September 2022

Asia Cup (Venue Undecided)

October to November 2022

ICC World T20 in Australia

November to December 2022

India vs Bangladesh (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)

India vs Sri Lanka (5 ODIs)

Indian Cricket Team Schedule for 2023

January 2023

India vs New Zealand (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

February to March 2023

India vs Australia (4 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking