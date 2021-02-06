- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
India Cricket Schedule Between 2021-2023 Announced by BCCI, Team to Play Non-stop Cricket
The BCCI has announced Team India's schedule for the next two years, and there's good news for all the fans. Virat Kohli's team will be playing non-stop for close to next 15 months, until the 2022 World Cup in Australia. Due to the Covid-19, there were a lot of tournaments and series' that were postponed. And that now means there will be three different World Cups from 2021 to 2023.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 6, 2021, 9:49 AM IST
Here is the full schedule of India in 2021 and 2022:
India’s schedule in 2021
April to May 2021
Indian Prenmier League
June to July 2021
World Test Championship (June)
India vs Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)
Asia Cup
July 2021
India vs Zimbabwe (3 ODIs)
July to September 2021
India vs England (5 Tests)
October 2021
India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)
October to November 2021
ICC T20 World Cup
November to December 2021
India vs New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)
India vs South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)
Indian Cricket Team Schedule for 2022
January to March 2022
India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)
India vs Sri Lanka (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)
April to May 2022
Indian Premier League 2022
June 2022
NO SERIES SCHEDULED
July to August 2022
India vs England (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)
India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)
September 2022
Asia Cup (Venue Undecided)
October to November 2022
ICC World T20 in Australia
November to December 2022
India vs Bangladesh (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)
India vs Sri Lanka (5 ODIs)
Indian Cricket Team Schedule for 2023
January 2023
India vs New Zealand (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)
February to March 2023
India vs Australia (4 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking