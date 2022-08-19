India Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Ruled Out of The Hundred Due to Injury

India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing The Hundred in England due to an injury. Rodrigues was representing Nothern Superchargers but her stint lasted just two matches.

He season began with a bang when the 21-year-old belted 51 off 32 against Oval Invincibles. In her second innings though she was dismissed after scoring just two.

Republic of Ireland international Gaby Lewis will now be stepping in for her.

Rodrigues entered the season fresh from a silver-medal winning performance with the Indian cricket team at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Rodrigues scored 146 runs at the 2022 CWG to finish as the fifth-highest run-getter of the quadrennial spectacle.

Her absence will leave a big hole in Superchargers campaign considering she was their top-scorer in the inaugural season last year, scoring 249 runs from seven innings at a stunning strike-rate of 151. She was just 10 short of the event’s top run-getter Dane van Niekerk of South Africa who represented Oval Invincibles and scored 259 runs in 9 innings.

Superchargers campaign began with a nine-wicket defeat to the Invincibles last week but they bounced back in their second game, beating London Spirit by five runs in Leeds.

Earlier this year, Rodrigues had revealed how a rough patch prior to The Hundred and Women’s Big Bash League last year affected her.

“Before the Hundred and the WBBL, I wasn’t having a good patch. As a person, it does affect me a lot, because I want to do well every time I am on the field. I was at a very low phase at that time. Low on confidence, didn’t have a lot of self-esteem,” Rodrigues said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Rodrigues has so far represented India in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

She has scored 394 runs including three fifties in one-dayers while in T20Is, she has 1273 runs including seven half-centuries.

