India Cricketer Rahul Chahar Gets Married to Ishani Johar | Check Latest Pictures

Indian legspin bowler Rahul Chahar has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ishani Johar in Goa on March 9. Pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony are going viral on social media, and their wedding outfits have been stealing the show.

While Ishani donned a cyan blue-coloured lehenga choli heavily embroidered with silver zari, crystal, and thread work, Rahul wore a pristine white coloured bandhgala sherwani embellished with crystals at the border for the D-day. To complement his look with his wife, Rahul teamed a matching doshala with his attire.

Posting a few snaps from their special day on Instagram, Rahul wrote, “Our happily ever after.”

Watch the video from the ceremony:

Rahul is the cousin of Deepak Chahar who is a leading India cricketer.

Deepak also attended his cousin’s wedding and posted a bunch of pictures on his Instagram account. In a post, the CSK allrounder shared two snaps, one featuring him along with his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj and the newly wed couple.

The other shot featured Rahul and his wife Ishani. “Congratulations brother for the new innings. May god bless you both and wish you all the happiness and peaceful married life,” Deepak captioned the post.

Previously, he had also shared some photos from the Haldi ceremony of the couple. The right-arm pacer posted snaps of Rahul and Ishani on his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Haldi Waldi.” In another picture, Rahul was seen all covered in Haldi while he posed for the camera.

On March 8, Rahul had shared a series of snaps with Ishani as the duo enjoyed their colourful mehendi ceremony. In the caption, Rahul stated that it is the beginning of his ‘forever’ with his better half.

“Soon to be the beginning of our “forever”! Day 1 filled with the colours of mehndi. The love is blooming,” he wrote.

