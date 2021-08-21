India Cricketer Sandeep Sharma Gets Married

Indian cricketer Sandeep Sharma recently married his longtime girlfriend Tasha Sathwick. The duo looked elegant in Indian wear for their big day.

Sandeep was clad in a white shirt with white dhoti while his lady love opted for a stunning pink orange saree. The bride completed her look with some gorgeous jewellery. The photo from their wedding was shared by Sandeep’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad on their Twitter handle.

The couple is standing against the backdrop of their well decorated wedding venue.

While sharing the snap from the couple’s precious moment Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote, “A special addition to the SRH Family. Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Sharma. To a lifelong partnership!”

Many of Sandeep’s fans dropped in their good wishes for the couple in the comments section and congratulated the bowler for starting the new phase of his life.

Tasha is a jewellery designer by profession. The two of them got engaged in 2018. Ever since they made their relationship official, the duo has been sharing love filled pictures with each other on social media.

A special addition to the #SRHFamily.😍Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Sharma 🙌🏽 🥂 to a lifelong partnership!#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/gQcLsX9nIL — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 20, 2021

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 is set to resume in UAE on September 19. Sunrisers will be facing Delhi Capitals on September 22 at the Dubai International Stadium.

SRH will be hoping for a major turnaround once the season gets underway in UAE as they were placed at the last spot on the point table with only one win to their credit from seven matches. The only outing that the team won was against Punjab Kings by nine wickets. The 2016 champions had managed a score of 121 runs at the loss of nine wickets and Jonny Bairstow was declared the player of the match after he scored 63 runs in the match.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here