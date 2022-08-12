India Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Buys a Swanky Mercedes SUV Worth Crores | See Pictures

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has added a new SUV in his garage. The cricketer received delivery of his Mercedes-Benz GLE at a dealership in Mumbai.

In pictures posted online, Surya along with his wife Devisha Shetty can be seen receiving the delivery of the white SUV.

The Mercedes GLE is available in India in two variants- 53 4Matic and 63 S 4Matic with prices ranging from Rs 1.55 crore to Rs 2.15 crore (ex-showroom).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-Benz Auto Hangar India Pvt Ltd (@autohangar)

Packed with a 3-litre inline-six turbo engine, the 53 4 Matic variant of Mercedes GLE comes with the ability to churn out 430PS of power and 530 Nm peak torque. This engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission powering all four wheels. It can go from 0-100kmph in 5.3 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph.

Asia Cup 2022: ‘Pressure Will be on Arshdeep Singh in Clash Against Pakistan’

The SUV has features like a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and heated and ventilated seats.

The 63S variant on the other hand is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 unit that can produce 612PS of power and 850 Nm peak torque. The AMG GLE 63 S comes with an all-wheel drivetrain and also gets mild-hybrid technology (EQ Boost), adding an extra 22PS and 250Nm. The SUV can do a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.8 seconds and go up to a top speed of 280kmph.

However, the variant Suryakumar Yadav as purchased cannot be ascertained by the photos. The cricketer recently added another SUV to his collection, the Nissan Jonga.

Suryakumar Yadav had a successful campaign in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against West Indies. He usually plays in the middle order but was seen in a new role as an opener with skipper Rohit Sharma in the T20Is.

The 31-year-old scored 76 runs in the 3rd T20I against West Indies.

Taking the charge of the Indian innings after Rohit was retired hurt, Surya steered the team out of trouble while chasing the 165-run target set by the hosts.

Building crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer and then with Rishabh Pant, Surya ensure to put India in a comfortable position. Banking on his power-packed 44-ball 76, India sealed the contest with an over remaining.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here