India Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s Parents Beat COVID-19 After Long Battle

India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has been spending quality time at home with wife Dhanashree Verma and his family, shared some positive with his fans on Thursday.

Posting a family picture on Instagram, Chahal revealed that his parents have now fully recovered from the coronavirus infection. In the caption for the pciture, Chahal thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support in these difficult times.

Reacting to the post, Chahal’s fans sent wishes for the good health of the family

Earlier, Dhanashree had shared an Instagram Stories revealing the news of her in-laws getting infected by the COVID-19 virus. While Chahal’s mother was being treated at home, his father was admitted to a hospital after showing severe coronavirus symptoms. Thankfully both of them have now fully recovered.

Chahal’s parents tested positive for the virus while the leggy was still playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the tournament was halted. Chahal revealed that after hearing the news, he was planning to pull out of the season to be with his family.

Chahal is a part of the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka tour. The team led by Shikhar Dhawan will be taking on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series in the month of July. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named the vice-captain for the tour. While the other ‘A’ listers of Indian cricket will be busy with England tour during the same period, a second-string of the 20-member squad has been announced for this tour. This will be a rare incident when two teams of a country will be playing international cricket simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led side will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final that’s scheduled for June 18- 22 in Southampton, England

