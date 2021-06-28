India Cricketers Are All Smiles as BCCI Shares Picture of Full Squad Members Ahead of Sri Lanka Departure

India limited-overs squad is set to leave for Sri Lanka where they will play the host nations in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The second-string squad will be led by senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and coached by the legendary Rahul Dravid.

With several first-choice stars including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah among others in England on Test duties, the BCCI has given chances to several players on the fringes to prove their credentials with a host of first-timers also part of the squad.

On Monday, BCCI shared a squad picture of all the cricketers who will be in Sri Lanka for the white-ball tours including five net bowlers comprising Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh.

The members have been quarantining in Mumbai and recently started training together in the hotel gym.

During a pre-departure media interaction on Sunday, Dhawan said he’s honoured to be leading India and looking forward to working with Dravid.

“It is a great honour for me to be the captain of the Indian team and looking forward to it. At the same time, as a team, we are working with Rahul Bhaiya (Rahul Dravid)," said Dhawan. “I have played under his coaching once for India A, I was the captain over there, so I feel that we guys sync together, whole support staff and the team and we are looking forward to this series."

For coach Dravid the aim is to win the series.

“So like you said, rightly there are a lot of people in the squad who are pushing for places or looking to cement their places in the sort of T20 World Cup. But the key goal for everyone in the squad and in the team is to try and win the series, we have had discussions around it. That is the primary objective. We are going out there to win the series, hopefully, people get the opportunity to put in good performances in the course of us trying to win the series, and knock the doors of the selectors," Dravid said.

