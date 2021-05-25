India Cricketers Asked to Send Invoice For Claiming Women's T20 World Cup Prize Money: Report

The BCCI has reportedly asked India cricketers, part of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, to send an invoice for claiming the runners-up prize money. The news comes days after it emerged that the cricketers are yet to receive the money despite it being well over a year now since they lost to host Australia in the final.

According to Sportstar, each member of the squad is expected to receive nearly USD 26,000. British publication, The Telegraph, last week reported that while the rest of the T20 World Cup participants were paid soon after the tournament was over, India cricketers were yet to get their share of prize money.

After the controversy, BCCI claimed there was a delay in the board getting the prize money from the International Cricket Council (ICC) which is yet to react on the matter. The team has also submitted its invoice to claim match fees for the white-ball matches against South Africa at home earlier this year.

The BCCI later said the members will be getting their prize money by the end of this week. “The members of the Indian women’s cricket team will be getting the share of their prize money by the end of this week. The transactions have been processed and I am expecting that they will receive their share very soon,” a senior board functionary told PTI.

When asked why there was a delay, the official said, “We received the prize money amount late last year.”

It usually takes BCCI three-four months to disburse money for all teams – across age groups.

“It’s not just one payment for women. Whether it’s the central contract of the men’s team, international match fees, domestic fees of men and women, everything is taking a bit of time because of the prevailing situation,” a former BCCI office-bearer, still associated with a state unit, told PTI.

