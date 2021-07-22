India Cricketers Take ‘Wrong Answers’ Challenge, Video Goes Viral

A video of India players, currently in Sri Lanka for their limited-overs tour, have taking up the ‘wrong answers’ only challenge has gone viral on social media. The challenge or the game involves a person playing it to give wrong answers to very basic questions like what is their name?

BCCI shared a clip of players including Devdutt Padikkal, Sauryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav taking part in the fun challenge.

The players gave hilarious responses to questions from who the three actors in 3 idiots are to what sport Messi and Ronaldo play to how many ODI double hundreds has Rohit Sharma recorded so far.

Padikkal’s answer in which he said that his name is Roger Federer and Varun Chakravarthy answering that his name is Rajnikanth stood out. The India players looked relaxed during the video with the Pandaya brothers cooling down in the pool while others chilling around the poolside.

⚠️ᴀɴꜱᴡᴇʀꜱ ᴛᴏ ᴀʟʟ Qᴜᴇꜱᴛɪᴏɴꜱ ɪɴ ᴛʜɪꜱ ᴠɪᴅᴇᴏ ᴀʀᴇ ᴡʀᴏɴɢ We played “WRONG ANSWERS" only with #TeamIndia & the results were hilarious - by @ameyatilak & @28anand Full video #SLvINDhttps://t.co/WSskGucOpB pic.twitter.com/zFbFDXEcDw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2021

The video on Twitter has crossed 19 thousand likes in a few hours and has received over 2400 likes. The Indian cricket team led by captain Shikhar Dhawan has performed well in the ongoing ODI series. They have registered victories in both the matches to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Young guns like Prithvi Shaw and Deepak Chahar have impressed with their entertaining performances. The third and last ODI match between the two sides is scheduled for Friday, July 23 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

