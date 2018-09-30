Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India Crush UAE by 227 Runs in U-19 Asia Cup

PTI | Updated: September 30, 2018, 10:42 PM IST
(Image: BCCI)

Savar: India recorded a thumping 227-run win over the UAE in the U-19 Asia Cup here on Sunday, with openers Anuj Rawat and Devdutt Padikkal scoring centuries and spinner Siddharth Desai picking up six wickets.

Opting to bat, India were served well by a 205-run opening partnership between Rawat (102) and Padikkal (121). Skipper Pawan Shah (45), Sameer Choudhary (42) and Ayush Badoni (21) made quick runs to power India to a formidable 354 for six in 50 overs.

Choudhary knocked off his runs in just 19 balls, while Badoni was quicker.

During their chase, UAE lost wickets at regular intervals and were never in contention for challenging India's total.

Barring a third-wicket stand of 53 runs between Ali Mirza and Figy John, there wasn't a contribution worth mentioning.

India's left-arm spin bowler Desai returned impressive figures of six for 24 in 8.5 overs. UAE were bowled out for 133 in 33.5 overs.

Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by 10 wickets in Chittagong.

India defeated Nepal by 171 runs in a Group A game on Saturday.
First Published: September 30, 2018, 10:42 PM IST
