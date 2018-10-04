Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: October 4, 2018, 7:32 PM IST
India Defeat Bangladesh by Two Runs to Enter Under-19 Asia Cup Final

Dhaka: Mohit Jangra and Siddharth Desai grabbed three wickets apiece as India eked out a narrow two-run win over Bangladesh to enter the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup on Thursday.

Opting to bat, India were all out for 172 in 49.3 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sameer Choudhary and Anuj Rawat scoring 37, 36 and 35 respectively.

The Indians were able to defend the small total, thanks to a disciplined bowling show led by pacer Jangra and left-arm spinner Desai, who shared six wickets between them. Bangladesh were bundled out for 170 in 46.2 overs.

The duo ripped through the Bangladesh batting by claiming five out of their top six batsmen.

Bangladesh were reduced to 65 for 5 by the 20th over but a 74-run partnership between Shamim Hossain (59) and wicketkeeper-batsman Akbar Ali (45) took them closer to a memorable victory.

Bangladesh reached 139 for 6 and needed 34 runs from 14.5 overs for a win. With Hossain at the crease, they were in a great chance of winning the match. But the Indian bowlers gave nothing away and did not allow Bangladesh batsmen score easy runs.

In the end, the efforts of the Indian bowlers paid off as Bangladesh kept on losing wickets. Hossain was the eighth batsman to get out and they were bowled in the 47th over.

Earlier, India did not have the best of starts in their innings and had a batting slump in the middle overs with three wickets falling in quick succession. They had two good partnerships -- one of 66 for the second wicket between Jaiswal and Rawat and another of 59 between Ayush Badoni (28) and Choudhary.

First Published: October 4, 2018, 7:12 PM IST
