India Defeat England To Win The Inaugural Physical Disability World Series Trophy

Cricketnext Staff |August 14, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
India Defeat England To Win The Inaugural Physical Disability World Series Trophy

India beat England by 36 runs to win the inaugural Physical Disability World Series trophy at New Road in England, organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Batting first, India scored 180 for 7 in their 20 overs. England managed only 144 for 9 in reply.

Ravindra Sante was the star in the final, scoring a quickfire half-century (53 off 34 balls) to power India. After captain Vikrant Keni opted to bat first, India lost opener Wasim Khan in the first over. The other opener Kunal Phanase (36) and skipper Keni (29) posted a 46-run stand for the second wicket to steady the ship for India

Sante then took over and notched up his fifty. His 53-run knock saw two fours and four sixes. He received good support from Suganesh Mahendaran (33) as India finished strong. India scored 95 coming in the last seven overs. Liam O'Brien picked 2/35 in his four overs for England.

England opener Angus Brow began well with a 44-run knock of 32 balls but his team lost the way. England were 90 for 1 in the 11th over but Phanase and Sunny Goyat picked up two wickets each to seal the win for India.

India had earlier defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in their last round-robin match to seal their berth in the final. England reached the final after defeating Afghanistan in the semi-final.

