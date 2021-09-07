India Defeat England, Virender Sehwag Shares PM Modi’s Meme To Answer Critics

India were asked to bat first under cloudy skies in the first innings of the fourth Test at The Oval. The ball was moving around and despite Shardul Thakur’s blitz, the visitors were bundled out for 191 runs in the first innings. England then managed to take a lead of 99 runs, but the Indian batsmen responded and on a pitch that had become far better to bat on, they posted 466 runs in the second innings. On a pitch that had minimal assistance for the fast bowlers, the Indian contingent stuck to the task, got the ball to reverse a bit and knocked out England for 210 runs to complete a memorable win.

Even as former Indian players took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team, Virender Sehwag posted an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shut down critics and trolls on social media.

Team India to all those who thought India is winning on Turning tracks in India and were quick to write off the team. Respect! pic.twitter.com/fRbUqNGIaX— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2021

“Team India to all those who thought India is winning on Turning tracks in India and were quick to write off the team. Respect!”, tweeted Sehwag while sharing the meme.

England resumed their final day on 77 runs for the loss for no wickets. The pitch looked docile and there were whispers going around that England too had a chance to chase the target down. Even as the Indian bowlers were striving hard, there were people criticising the team selection and the effort of the side. However, the Indian bowlers stuck to their task and once the ball started reversing, the Indian pacers found extra wheels.

Speaking about the result, Virat Kohli said that the side were looking at bowling with the old ball and they believed as a team that could get all the 10 wickets and they made it happen.

“As I said at Lord’s as well, I’m really proud of the character the team has shown, especially this morning the way the team has bowled. It is definitely among the top three bowling performances that I have witnessed as Indian captain,” Virat Kohli further said at the end of the match.

This was India’s second Test win at The Oval in their last 14 attempts after 1971 when they chased down a fourth-innings target of 173 with four wickets to spare.

