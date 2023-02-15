India Dethrone Australia to Take No.1 Spot in Test Cricket, Become Top-ranked Team Across Formats

India’s massive victory in the Nagpur Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has seen the displace Australia at the top of the team rankings in the format as per the latest update from the ICC. India have become the world’s top-ranked Test team which means they are now the No. 1 team across formats.

The Indian men team is the world No. 1 in ODIs and T20Is as well.

Before the start of the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia, India were ranked second. It took them just one game to dethrone the Pat Cummins-led side having stormed to an innings win inside three days to also take a 1-0 lead in the series.

ICC Test Rankings: R Ashwin Becomes World’s Second-ranked Bowler

India have now 115 rating points, four more than Australia who have slipped to the second spot with 111 rating points now. England, who face New Zealand in a two-match Test series from Thursday, are third in this list with 106 rating points.

New Zealand are ranked fourth with 100 rating points while South Africa complete the top-five with 85 rating points.

India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days of the Nagpur Test last week. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 177 on the first day itself with Ravindra Jadeja taking a five-wicket haul.

India captain Rohit Sharma then led a strong start with the openers adding 76 runs. Rohit scored a century while Axar Patel and Jadeja peeled off half-century apiece.

Todd Murphy took a seven-for on debut but India finished with 400-all out to take 223-run lead. In their second innings, Australia fared worse as Ravichandran Ashwin took over with a five-wicket haul of his own.

The tourists were blown away for 91 runs as India capped off a dominant show. The second Test of the series will get underway from February 17 in New Delhi.

