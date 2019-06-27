India Dethrone England as World's Top ODI Side in Latest ICC Rankings

India are now the top-ranked ODI side according to the latest ICC rankings as they have overtaken ICC World Cup 2019 hosts England by a solitary point after the latter's loss to Australia on Wednesday.
India are also the top-ranked side in Test match cricket and are fifth in Twenty20 Internationals. India have been in fine fettle thus far in the World Cup, winning four matches.
England started the tournament well but have wobbled somewhat in recent games: in seven games have won four and have lost three. Eoin Morgan’s side recently succumbed to back-to-back defeats, first against Sri Lanka and then against arch-rivals Australia at Lord’s.
The two losses meant that England lost two rating points and opened the door for India, who were trailing them at the start of the tournament by only the smallest of margins, to reach the top of the rankings. New Zealand, who have only lost one game in the ongoing World Cup so far are third in the table with 116 points. Reigning world champions Australia round off the top four with 112 points.
They might be only 4th in the rankings but the Aaron Finch-led side became the first team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after registering a 64-run win over England. Meanwhile, England will have to get out of their recent slump in form to ensure their safe passage into the semis.
