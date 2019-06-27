starts in
India Dethrone England as World's Top ODI Side in Latest ICC Rankings

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
India Dethrone England as World's Top ODI Side in Latest ICC Rankings

India are now the top-ranked ODI side according to the latest ICC rankings as they have overtaken ICC World Cup 2019 hosts England by a solitary point after the latter's loss to Australia on Wednesday.

India are also the top-ranked side in Test match cricket and are fifth in Twenty20 Internationals. India have been in fine fettle thus far in the World Cup, winning four matches.

England started the tournament well but have wobbled somewhat in recent games: in seven games have won four and have lost three. Eoin Morgan’s side recently succumbed to back-to-back defeats, first against Sri Lanka and then against arch-rivals Australia at Lord’s.

The two losses meant that England lost two rating points and opened the door for India, who were trailing them at the start of the tournament by only the smallest of margins, to reach the top of the rankings. New Zealand, who have only lost one game in the ongoing World Cup so far are third in the table with 116 points. Reigning world champions Australia round off the top four with 112 points.

They might be only 4th in the rankings but the Aaron Finch-led side became the first team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after registering a 64-run win over England. Meanwhile, England will have to get out of their recent slump in form to ensure their safe passage into the semis.

australiaEnglandICC ODI rankingsicc world cup 2019Indianew zealand

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more