'India Did Not Deserve to Play Pakistan in the Final at MCG' - Shoaib Akhtar Gloats Over India's Loss to England

Every Pakistan fan was waiting for an India vs Pakistan final in the T20 World Cup. Although, their team had qualified for the final, beating New Zealand in Sydney, they were hoping for a close game in the second semi-final clash where India would edge their opponent England at the Adelaide Oval. But that’s not what happened and Rohit Sharma and his men crashed to a ten-wicket defeat in the most embarrassing way.

Former Pakistan speedster who was among those who was expecting an India-Pakistan final was also left disappointed and later vented out his ire on his Youtube channel.

“It’s a very embarrassing loss for India. They played terribly and they deserved to lose. They didn’t deserve to qualify for the finals. India were beaten very badly. Their bowling was exposed very badly. These conditions are helpful for fast bowling and India don’t have an express pacer. I don’t know why they didn’t play Yuzvendra Chahal in a single match. The team selection for India is confusing,” he said.

He also said that Mohammed Shami is a great bowler why wasn’t he playing in the lead up to the tournament, adding there was a clear lack of intent.

“It was a really bad day for India as their heads went down after they lost the toss. When England batted their first five overs, the Indians had their arms up in the air. At least, India should have tried to fight, maybe the bowlers could’ve bowled round the wicket and delivered a few bouncers. There was no aggression from the Indian side,” he added.

It was Hardik Pandya who rescued India from a precarious 136/4 by the end of the 18th over. He smashed 63 off 33 and ensured the team reach a respectable total of 168. Meanwhile, Akhtar added that the Baroda all-rounder will be the next T20I captain.

“There is a lot to think about for Indian cricket and now Hardik Pandya is an emerging captain for New Zealand and he has a chance of being permanent,” the retired pace bowler concluded.

