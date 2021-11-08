'India Didn't Have Enough Runs': Sunil Gavaskar Disagrees With Bharat Arun's Toss Giving an 'Undue Advantage' Claim

Virat Kohli-led India on Sunday were eliminated from the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan in their last game to qualify for the semi-finals of the showpiece event. The Kane Williamson-led side’s qualification has also rendered India’s fifth and final Super 12 stage match against Namibia a dead rubber.

Following India’s exit from the tournament, India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun on Sunday blamed the toss among the reasons for the team’s dismal performances saying that whoever won it had an ‘undue advantage’ over the opposition team during the tournament.

However, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar disagrees with Arun’s assessment and has rubbished his claims saying that it was Pakistan and New Zealand’s bowling which led to Men in Blue’s defeat.

Explaining his point, Gavaskar added that India did not have enough runs on board to offset the dew advantage.

“No, the major reason has been the splendid bowling from Pakistan and from New Zealand which didn’t allow our batting to flourish,” Gavaskar told Sports Today.

It must be mentioned that out of 29 matches played in the Super 12 round, the teams batting second have won 18 games. In Dubai, teams batting second have won eight out of nine games.

India started their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan which they lost by ten wickets. In their second match, they were outclassed by New Zealand and in the process their fate in the tournament became dependent on other results. Needless to mention, both these games were played at the Dubai International stadium.

India though registered dominating wins against Afghanistan and Scotland. They will next take on Namibia.

