India Displace Pakistan to Head World Test Championship Points Table

Virat Kohli’s team India have moved to the top spot in the latest ICC World Test Championship points table displacing arch-rivals Pakistan. India toppled Pakistan after winning the dramatic fourth Test match at Oval against England last week. Virat Kohli and co. currently occupy the top spot with 26 points in their kitty and a win percentage of 54.17. Pakistan, with 12 points and 50 win percentage sit on the second spot in the points table ahead of West Indies who have identical points with Pakistan. England are currently in the fourth spot with 14 points and a win percentage of 29.17.

England and India have both been penalised two points due to slow over rate.

Here’s the Points Table:

If you are wondering why is England at the bottom despite having more points than both Pakistan and West Indies; the teams are ranked in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 points table on the basis of PCT (Percentage of points). So far, India have played four Test matches in the tournament and have won two, lost one, and drawn one. Therefore, they have a win percentage of 54.17. Similarly, England have won one, lost two, and drawn one out of 4 Test matches played against India and hence have a win percentage of 29.17.

The points table could change again when the fate of the infamous fifth India vs England Test is decided, as per reports. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has officially written to the ICC to decide the fate of the cancelled fifth Test against India at Old Trafford, indicating that the two boards are far from reaching a settlement.

Meanwhile, in the Pakistan tour of the West Indies in August, Pakistan won one match while the hosts West Indies clinched victory in the other.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 – Points distribution

Points available per match Percentage of points* Win 12 100 Tie 6 50 Draw 4 33.33 Loss 0 0

If the ICC rules the Test as abandoned, then India will win the series 2-1 but if England get a forfeiture as per the DRC ruling, it will be a 2-2 verdict and the host nation can also claim insurance.

Points available per series

Matches in series Total points available 2 24 3 36 4 48 5 60

The current WTC cycle will run till 2023. New Zealand became the inaugural champions in June after defeating India in the finals.

