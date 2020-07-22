'India Doesn't Have a Match-Winning Allrounder?' - Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh Engage in Banter

Retired Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh shared a light-hearted banter on social media after Pathan praised Ben Stokes for his performance in the second Test between England and West Indies.
Stokes was the Man of the Match having scored 176 and 78 in Manchester, apart from picking up three wickets. Pathan, an all-rounder himself, took to Twitter to say:
"Indian cricket will be unbeatable anywhere in the world if they have a match winning all-rounder like Ben Stokes."
Irfan dodged the bullet, reminding Yuvraj that he was an all-rounder too: "Bro Yuvraj Singh has retired."
Pathan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India, scoring more than 2500 runs and picking up 301 wickets across the formats. He was also the Man of the Match in the final of the inaugural ICC World T20, where India beat Pakistan.
Yuvraj, the Man of the Series in the World Cup 2011, played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, scoring 11,778 runs and picking up 159 wickets.
