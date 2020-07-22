Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

'India Doesn't Have a Match-Winning Allrounder?' - Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh Engage in Banter

Retired Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh shared a light-hearted banter on social media

Cricketnext Staff |July 22, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
'India Doesn't Have a Match-Winning Allrounder?' - Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh Engage in Banter

Retired Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh shared a light-hearted banter on social media after Pathan praised Ben Stokes for his performance in the second Test between England and West Indies.

Stokes was the Man of the Match having scored 176 and 78 in Manchester, apart from picking up three wickets. Pathan, an all-rounder himself, took to Twitter to say:

"Indian cricket will be unbeatable anywhere in the world if they have a match winning all-rounder like Ben Stokes."

Yuvraj jumped in, asking "Are you saying we don't have a all-rounder who's a match winner?"

Irfan dodged the bullet, reminding Yuvraj that he was an all-rounder too: "Bro Yuvraj Singh has retired."

Yuvraj used the opportunity to praise Irfan too, before the conversation came to a close. "I knew that was coming ! Waise aap bhi kuch kam nahi they !"

"You know me too well brother;)"

Pathan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India, scoring more than 2500 runs and picking up 301 wickets across the formats. He was also the Man of the Match in the final of the inaugural ICC World T20, where India beat Pakistan.

Yuvraj, the Man of the Series in the World Cup 2011,  played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, scoring 11,778 runs and picking up 159 wickets.

Ben StokesIrfan PathanOff The Fieldyuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more