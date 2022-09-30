'India Don't Have a Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah But The Best Guy is...': Former Opener Suggests a Possible Candidate

With less than 20 days remaining for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia to get underway, a concerning news has emerged from the Indian camp. A report claims, citing a BCCI source, that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has a stress fracture that could keep him out of action for months which will end his chances of making it to the showpiece event.

Bumrah has been battling back issues since August when he didn’t make the cut in India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022 and instead headed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to start his rehabilitation. There he worked on his fitness to get ready for the T20 World Cup.

He seemed to have recovered since BCCI named him in India’s world cup squad and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa ahead of the big tournament. But he sat out of the first T20I vs Australia before playing in the remaining two matches.

Eyebrows were raised when he sat out from the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday with a back issue being blamed for the decision. And the next day, new agency PTI claimed the bowler will not be part of the world cup because of a stress fracture.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Injury Trouble: A Timeline of Events

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer reckons that while there’s no worthy replacement of Bumrah considering what he brings to the table, the best option for the former champions is Mohammed Shami who is a traveling reserve alongside Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer.

“I don’t think we have got a replacement for Bumrah,” Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo. “He is a vital cog in this Indian team and he’ll be sorely missed. We haven’t got anyone as good as Bumrah to bowl in the Powerplay as well as in the death (overs) especially. But the best guy to replace him would probably be Mohammed Shami. But again the death bowling is a concern with Shami. (Bumrah’s absence) it’s going to be a massive blow for India’s preparation.”

Jaffer said it’s possible that the Indian team management jumped the gun in rushing Bumrah back to international cricket and in hindsight, could’ve given the bowler a bit more time to get ready for the world cup.

“In the hindsight, maybe they rushed him into playing against Australia,” Jaffer said. “He might have taken more time and get ready for world cup. (But) we don’t know the seriousness of the injury. Probably the stress fracture might have been there but not to that extent. It might have got worst with him playing two games (vs Australia). They kind of jump the gun and made him play those games early.”

