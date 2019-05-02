India & England Retain Top Spots Following Annual Rankings Update

Loading...
The cricket governing body have taken out series results from 2015-16 and outcomes from 2016-17 and 2017-18 have been weighted at 50 percent.
India currently hold the top spot in the Test rankings with 116 points and have an eight-point lead over second-placed New Zealand. India did however lose three points because their 3-0 win over South Africa and 2-1 win in Sri Lanka in the 2015-16 season were not considered.
Meanwhile, England (105) have now leapfrogged their arch-rivals Australia (98) who lost out on six points because their four series victories in 2015-16 are no more part of the calculations.
England are currently the top-ranked ODI side but if they want to retain that spot going into the World Cup, they will have to defeat Ireland in an upcoming one-off ODI and then beat Pakistan 3-2 or better in a home series. If they lose to Ireland, England will have to beat Pakistan at least my the margin of 4-1.
South Africa have now overtaken New Zealand to take the third position while West Indies are now ranked seventh, moving ahead of Sri Lanka.
First Published: May 2, 2019, 2:55 PM IST