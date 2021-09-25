India, England Set to Play One Test in 2022; Likely to Replace Abandoned Manchester Test

The Indian and England cricket boards have agreed to play one Test in 2022 which likely will replace the 5th Test of the series which was abandoned after the final Test at Old Trafford was called off earlier this month. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, it is yet to be ascertained whether the match will be a standalone one or will be part of the series in which India leads 2-1.

The fifth Test between India and England was cancelled amid a chaotic turn of events during which the ECB’s statement on the visitors changed from “unable to field a team and will instead forfeit the match" to “regrettably unable to field a team".

India are 2-1 ahead and were not officially declared winners of the series simply because there was a chance of the fifth Test being played during the window in July next year when the team visits for a six-match white-ball series.

Ever since the Indian players refused to play despite testing negative, there had been continuous back-channel talks between the two boards. Reportedly, there was also talk of India playing additional two T20Is during their scheduled limited-overs tour of UK next year in place of the abandoned Test which has resulted in significant financial damages to the ECB.

The two T20Is would have helped in offsetting the loss but as of now, the BCCI and ECB have agreed to when the Test will be played and in all probability, should serve as the finale to the five-match series which India lead 2-1.

Questions were raised surrounding the events leading to India’s decision to not take field in Manchester after a spurt of covid cases in their camp starting with head coach Ravi Shastri. The touring party feared that there could be further spread of the virus.

