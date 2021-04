India Favourites to Win the World Cup If it Happens Tomorrow, They Will Only Get Better By 2023-Deep Dasgupta

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta has said that India will lift the World Cup trophy once again if the 2023 edition is to take place tomorrow. He was referring to India’s superb form which saw them beat World Champions England 2-1 in a closely fought ODI series.

“I think India are in a very good position as far as ODIs are concerned, they will be in the top 3. Also, the heartening thing is the way the youngsters delivered. They are pushing people who are incumbent. For example, Shikhar, someone like Padikkal, Shaw scoring those runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy. You already have Mayank (Agarwal), KL (Rahul). There is a healthy competition there. It augurs well for Indian cricket,” Dasgupta told India Today.

“Also, the World Cup is going to happen in 2023 November, even if the World Cup is going to happen tomorrow, India are still one of the favourites to win it. In 2023, things will only get better.”

Only yesterday, the nation celebrated a decade of India’s World Cup victory when they beat Sri Lanka in 2011 World Cup. Now the tournament will return to India again in two years time and fans will be asking themselves will India repeat 2011.

“I think India should play the way India knows to play. There is this tendency just because England plays in a certain manner, going hard at the top, because they also have the resources. But we don’t necessarily have to follow that,” Dasgupta said.”The players we have, like Shikhar, Rohit and Virat, their strike rate would be around 80 but by the time they play 30-40 balls, their strike would be 120. So it is not necessary, do you have to follow,” Dasgupta added.