  • Reuters
  • Updated: February 12, 2021, 9:39 AM IST
India Get Patel Boost Ahead Of Second Test Against England

India’s bid to level its four-test series against England received a boost after spin all-rounder Axar Patel was declared fit for the second match which begins in Chennai on Saturday.

With Ravindra Jadeja nursing a thumb injury sustained in Australia, fellow left-arm spinner Patel had been expected to make his test debut in the opening match that England won by 227 runs.

A knee injury, however, kept him out and his replacement Shahbaz Nadeem managed only four wickets, going for more than four-runs-per-over in the second innings.

“Axar Patel has recovered completely and is now available for selection for the 2nd test,” the team said late on Thursday.

Nadeem and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar have been withdrawn from the main squad and put on standby.

Captain Virat Kohli has said India’s back-up spinners Nadeem and all-rounder Washington Sundar could not provide adequate support to their frontline bowlers.

Considering Patel’s batting abilities, the hosts may be tempted to bring attacking left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the starting eleven in place of Sundar.

India are now just one defeat away from snapping their run of 12 consecutive victories in test series on home soil.

Another loss would also end India’s hopes of making the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June.

Joe Root’s England need to win at least two more tests to qualify for the final, which will be held at Lord’s in June. New Zealand have already qualified.

The tourists will also be forced into making at least a couple of changes for the second match.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the test with an elbow injury, while Ben Foakes is set to take over the wicketkeeper’s gloves as Jos Buttler is rested for the last three matches.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

