India Has 416-run Lead, 3rd Day Against England In 2nd Test

Captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin put on 96 runs for the seventh wicket as India reached 221-8 at tea on day three of the second cricket test against England.

CHENNAI, India: Captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin put on 96 runs for the seventh wicket as India reached 221-8 at tea on day three of the second cricket test against England.

Kohli scored 62 runs and Indias overall lead was at 416 runs with two full days plus one session remaining in the test. England won the first test by 227 runs.

Ashwin was unbeaten on 68 not out with Ishant Sharma (0 not out) after two sessions Saturday.

Kohli brought up his 26th test half-century off 107 deliveries. Overall, he faced 149 balls and hit seven fours.

At the other end, Ashwin also reached his half-century off 64 balls. He received a rousing reception from the fans at his home ground. It was Ashwins 12th test half century.

The duo had put on 50 runs off 71 deliveries and helped India move past 200 in the 64th over.

Kohli then fell in the 66th over against the run of play. Moeen Ali trapped him after a change in his bowling angle as the ball straightened up. Ali then also got the wicket of Kuldeep Yadav (3) lbw two overs later.

Ali had totals of 4-71. Jack Leach finished the session with 3-74.

Earlier, the two spinners had reduced India to 156-6 at lunch. The hosts had lost four wickets for 31 runs in the morning session.

Rohit Sharmas 161 had helped India to score 329 runs in the first innings. Ashwin picked up his 29th five-wicket haul as England was bowled out for 134 runs in the first innings.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

