'India Has Given Me So Much' - Trent Boult Posts Heartfelt Note After Reaching New Zealand

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult has reached New Zealand following the suspension of IPL 2021 amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic in India. The country is now witnessing over four lakh fresh cases per day and Boult took to Instagram to express his sympathy with India’s fight against the deadly virus.

Midway through IPL’s fourteenth season, multiple players tested positive for coronavirus following which the BCCI decided to halt the event with immediate effect earlier this week. Following that, the various franchises began making arrangements for its various members including players, support staff among others to reach their respective destinations safely.

“My heart goes out to the people of the India, while I am sad to be leaving the @mumbaiindians family and see the IPL come to an end, none of that compares to the suffering many people are going through right now,” Boult posted on his Instagram account on Sunday.

He continued saying India has given him so much as a cricketer and person and hoped for the improvement of current health crisis in the country. “India is a place that has given me so much as a cricketer and person. I have always deeply appreciated the support that I’ve received from my Indian fans. This is a tragic time and I hope things can improve soon. I look forward to returning to this beautiful country when I can,” Boult wrote.

He concluded by urging everyone to take care of themselves while also thanking MI for ensuring everyone returned home safely. “Thank you again to the @mumbaiindians for getting us all home and going above and beyond to ensure health and safety was the priority for all of the players and families. Please take care, look after one another and stay strong,” he said.

