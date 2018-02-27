India Has Potential to Win Test Series in England and Australia, Says Sourav Ganguly

The last time Indians toured England and Australia, they lost 1-3 and 0-2 respectively. But since then, Virat Kohli and boys have done really well. In his column for Times of India, Ganguly wrote, “He [Kohli] has taken batting to new heights and it makes us feel good for the upcoming visits to England and Australia because this team has the potential to win Test series in those two countries which is the ultimate achievement for any touring side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have only got better, and the latter has emerged as the future of fast bowling for India.”
Ganguly praised the Indian team for winning the final Test at Cape Town, and also for defending 172 runs in the final T20I.
“After a difficult start to the tour of South Africa, India will be happy that they turned it around and returned with heads held high. It was also creditable to win that last match at Cape Town, where they lost the first Test (and the series) and then came back to win both the ODIs and T20s. And it was creditable that they won the last game without the services of Virat Kohli, who had a stiff back.”
“A target of 172 was not a big one looking at the way the T20 series went, but India defended really well. The difference in the win may have only been seven runs but South Africa had a lot of catching up to do,” Ganguly added.
Virat Kohli was exceptional with the bat throughout the tour, and led the team with example. Expressing his thoughts on skipper Kohli, Ganguly wrote, “For India the standout for the entire tour was Virat Kohli; not only with his batting but also his inspirational leadership, especially at the Wanderers. Such performances actually make the team believe that they are better and stronger. He may have got a 40 on that pitch, but the guts and body language right throughout the Test changed the complexion for the remainder of the tour.”
First Published: February 27, 2018, 3:59 PM IST