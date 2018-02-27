Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India Has Potential to Win Test Series in England and Australia, Says Sourav Ganguly

Cricketnext | Updated: February 27, 2018, 9:46 PM IST
India Has Potential to Win Test Series in England and Australia, Says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly (L) and Virat Kohli. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: After a successful South Africa tour, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has backed the Indian team to succeed on the tours of England and Australia, later this year. Though the Indians lost the Test series 1-2, they registered wins in ODI and T20 series.

The last time Indians toured England and Australia, they lost 1-3 and 0-2 respectively. But since then, Virat Kohli and boys have done really well. In his column for Times of India, Ganguly wrote, “He [Kohli] has taken batting to new heights and it makes us feel good for the upcoming visits to England and Australia because this team has the potential to win Test series in those two countries which is the ultimate achievement for any touring side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have only got better, and the latter has emerged as the future of fast bowling for India.”

Ganguly praised the Indian team for winning the final Test at Cape Town, and also for defending 172 runs in the final T20I.

“After a difficult start to the tour of South Africa, India will be happy that they turned it around and returned with heads held high. It was also creditable to win that last match at Cape Town, where they lost the first Test (and the series) and then came back to win both the ODIs and T20s. And it was creditable that they won the last game without the services of Virat Kohli, who had a stiff back.”

“A target of 172 was not a big one looking at the way the T20 series went, but India defended really well. The difference in the win may have only been seven runs but South Africa had a lot of catching up to do,” Ganguly added.

Virat Kohli was exceptional with the bat throughout the tour, and led the team with example. Expressing his thoughts on skipper Kohli, Ganguly wrote, “For India the standout for the entire tour was Virat Kohli; not only with his batting but also his inspirational leadership, especially at the Wanderers. Such performances actually make the team believe that they are better and stronger. He may have got a 40 on that pitch, but the guts and body language right throughout the Test changed the complexion for the remainder of the tour.”
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia vs South Africajasprit bumrahsourav gangulyvirat kohli
First Published: February 27, 2018, 3:59 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking