'India Have Found Their Next Zaheer Khan': High Praise For Arshdeep Singh From Former Pakistan Cricketer

Rising India star Arshdeep Singh produced brilliant spell of fast bowling during the series opening T20I against South Africa as he picked up three wickets in an over to blow away their top order. It was his devastating spell with the new ball that South Africa struggled to 106/8 in 20 overs at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has lavished high praise on the left-arm pacer, saying that in him, Team India have unearthed a new Zaheer Khan.

“Arshdeep Singh is an incredible bowler. Mere khyaal se Indian team ko doosra Zaheer Khan mil gaya hai. Pace aur swing dono hain, aur samajhdaari se bowling karta hai. Mentally strong hai, usko pata hai uski ability kya hai, kaise condition ko use karna hai (I think the Indian team has found its next Zaheer Khan. Arshdeep has both, pace and swing, and he has that bowling intelligence. He’s mentally strong and knows his abilities, and uses them according to the conditions.),” Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Arshdeep dismissed South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock early in the first T20I to secure a solid start for India. The Punjab-born pacer sent Rilee Rossouw back to the dressing room in the same over. And on the very next delivery, he picked up the prized scalp of David Miller to leave the Proteas under deep trouble.

And while talking about the dismissals, Akmal expressed that Arshdeep’s maturity and intelligence will certainly be a big boost for Indian bowling attack.

The 23-year-old eventually conceded 32 runs and scalped three wickets in his quota of four overs. India chased down the target with 20 balls to spare to win by eight wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Arshdeep did showcase an impressive bowling in the first T20I but his real challenge will be to prosper at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Moreover, in the eventuality of Jasprit Bumrah not getting fit in time, India will need him to step up, especially in the death overs.

Arshdeep made his T20I debut earlier this year in July against England and has since played 12 matches and claimed 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.44.

