'India Went Down Because...': Ramiz Raja Explains Why Rohit Sharma & Co Failed at Asia Cup 2022

siPakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has drawn comparisons between India and Pakistan, citing their current practice of experimenting with different players at different positions. Ever since Rohit Sharm and Rahul Dravid have come at the helm, the management is trying out various combinations. The trend continued in the Asia Cup 2022 as well where all 5 games saw five different Playing XIs taking the field.

Pakistan, on the other hand, kept the core group intact throughout the tournament and made the changes only if they were forced to do so – either due to injury concerns or the demand of the conditions. The Men in Green defeated arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing tournament before beating Afghanistan to secure their spot in the finals.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Prior to the mega face-off on Sunday, Raja addressed a presser where he was asked about the progress of the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team. To explain the present scenario, he compared the team with India who were knocked out of the Asia Cup after losing to Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

“You have seen the team’s ranking; the results are also visible. If we compare the teams of India and Pakistan, people have been asking me why am I playing the same combination? You will leave them injured or so… My point is that we have handled a particular situation and won games. So, why should I change the winning model,” Raja said.

“India went down only because they are not letting the model set. They are making too many changes. They have a bigger pool of players with which they are experimenting. So, unless you don’t have that kind of bench strength, you don’t need experimentation.

“You have got a strong position so just hold that and keep winning games,” he added.

After outclassing India, Pakistan foxed Afghanistan to seal a final berth. However, they lost the last Super 4 game to Sri Lanka on Friday. After a dress rehearsal against the island nation, Babar Azam & Co will get back into the contest, rooting for their third Asia Cup title.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here