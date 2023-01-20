India Head Coach Rahul Dravid's Younger Son To Lead Karnataka Under-14 Side

The younger son of India head coach Rahul Dravid is all set to lead the Karnataka under-14 side in the inter-zonal tournament (South Zone). His elder brother Samit is also a cricketer, who has also represented his state at the U-14 level and scored two double tons. Meanwhile, Anvay, just like his father, will be doubling up as a wicket-keeper.

Anvay is known to be a good batter for his age and has been rewarded for his hard work and consistency with the bat.

Back in 2020, he had fallen short of a century but made headlines for his brilliant fifty in the he semi-final of the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I.

Earlier, under Dravid’s coaching India made a winning start to the three match ODI series against New Zealand where Shubman Gill managed to score a double century.

“Just achieving his potential, many more to go,” said India head coach Rahul Dravid after Gill’s sensational knock.

The second ODI will be played in Raipur on Saturday and a victory in that game will mean that India register a series victory in their final ODI series of the 2022/23 home season.

