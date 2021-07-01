India Head Coach Ravi Shastri at Center Court, Enjoys Roger Federer in Action

India coach Ravi Shastri was at Wimbledon to catch Roger Federer take on Richard Gasquet live. Shastri, who is head coach of the Indian cricket team, made sure that he use the free time at hand. Several members of the team are enjoying this period with Rishabh Pant having a gala time at Euro 2020. Meanwhile the likes of Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal were spending some time with their better halves.

“Great to be back on a sunny day at @Wimbledon. Great tradition. Centre court beckons in a bit," Shastri tweeted.

Great to be back on a sunny day at @Wimbledon. Great tradition. Centre court beckons in a bit 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/tZ1PCIzhQr— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 1, 2021

This is the first time Wimbledon is happening in two years. Last year it was called off due to Corona pandemic.

WTC Final-He is No Less than Anyone with the Bat: MSK Prasad On Ravindra Jadeja

Former India selector MSK Prasad has said that Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the playing eleven for WTC Final was justified as he was someone with top all-round skills. Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda, he reasoned against fans who felt Jadeja’s inclusion filled up a place for a specialist Test batsman as India fared poorly in the second innings.

“Jadeja is no less than anyone with the bat. If you see his Test record of late, he has been very good with the bat. Plus, he would have been an added advantage with the ball and also on the field. Had Hardik Pandya been around, then there would not have been any second thoughts. But since he is not there, we wanted one more all-rounder and we only had a spinning all-rounder," he said.

He also explained the reason why Jadeja’s inclusion was valid even as a specialist spinner as it was a five day game and the pitch would have aided turn from someone like him.

“There was a reason why Jadeja was played. The reason was that, if in case it would have been a full game, there would have been a lot of footmarks, they [NZ] had many left-handers in their side, which he could have fancied his chances against. If you really look at it, there was some spin on offer which helped even Ashwin," said Prasad.

