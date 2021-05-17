India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Pays Tribute to Rajendrasinh Jadeja

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday paid rich tributes to the former Saurashtra cricketer and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja, expressing his sadness over losing “a colleague from Nirlons Mumbai and West Zone and a friend for many years.”

Really sad to lose a colleague from Nirlons Mumbai and West Zone and a friend for many years, Raju Jadeja due to COVID complications. A gentleman to the core. May his soul rest in peace… Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1HUUBpb3vP — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 16, 2021

Rajendrasinh passed away on Sunday morning after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19 at the age of 66. He was counted among one of the finest seam-bowling all-rounders in India’s domestic circuit. The ace cricketer player professional cricket from 1974-75 to 1986-87 and during that time, he gave numerous outstanding performances.

After leading Saurashtra’s pace attack for a decade, Rajendrasinh made a regular appearance in the club and corporate cricket for Bombay for two seasons (1978-79 and 1979-80).

He also had the opportunity to play for West Zone in Duleep Trophy during his career. He represented West Zone and Indian Universities Under-22, (1976-77) against the touring Marylebone Cricket Club side.

Niranjan Shah, former secretary of BCCI and Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), also condoled the demise of Rajendrasinh, calling him a “man with quality, style, ethics, and great cricketing capabilities.”

Rajendrasinh played 50 first-class games and picked 134 wickets. He also amassed 1536 runs in the format. In 11 List A Games, the 66-year-old scored 104 runs and bagged 14 wickets.

“It is an immense loss to the world of Cricket,” said SCA President Jaydev Shah,adding, “I am fortunate to play many matches having him as our head coach, manager and mentor.”

Rajendrasinh also served as BCCI match referee in 105 games (53 first-Class matches, 18 List A matches, and 34 T20 matches). He coached Saurashtra’s Under-23 cricket team during the 2019-20 season, which was also his last assignment.

Other than being a coach and referee, he also served SCA as a selector and team manager.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here