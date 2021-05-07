India in England 2021: All You Need To Know About Arzan Nagwaswalla

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
India in England 2021: All You Need To Know About Arzan Nagwaswalla
Arzan Nagwaswalla first shot to fame when playing for Gujarat he returned with a fifer against Mumbai in their own bastion at the Wankhede in a Ranji Trophy clash in 2018. His ability to swing the ball and propensity to pick wickets stand out.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 7:38 PM IST
The BCCI announced a strong 20-man Indian squad and four reserve players for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand in Southampton and the five-Test series against hosts England from June-September this year. The only real surprise was the unknown Arzan Rohinton Nagwaswalla who was named along with Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran as one of the reserve players.
India Announce Squad For WTC Final And England Tour: Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Return; Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya Out
Who is Arzan Nagwaswalla?
Arzan Nagwaswalla is a left-arm medium-fast bowler who is known for his ability to swing the red ball in first-class cricket. He made his first-class debut representing Gujarat against Baroda in a Ranji Trophy match in Vadodara in 2018. He picked up a solitary wicket in the match – of Yusuf Pathan but shot to fame when he returned with 5-78 in 23.3 overs against Mumbai – the most successful team in Ranji history – in their own bastion at the Wankhede Stadium just four weeks later.
Nagwaswalla returned with 41 wickets in 8 matches and was the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat in the next edition of the Ranji Trophy in 2019-20. He had a bowling average of 18.36 and strike rate of 39.4 and bagged three fifers in an innings and one ten-wicket haul in the tournament. The left-arm seamer played a significant role in helping Gujarat reach the semi-finals where they were beaten by Saurashtra. Nagwaswalla bagged seven wickets in the match at Rajkot.
Born in a Parsi community in a small village of Nargal in Umbergaon – a small town on the border of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the 23 year old has a run up similar to one of the all-time left-arm greats from India – Zaheer Khan. He became the first Parsi cricketer to play Ranji Trophy since Zubin Barucha represented Bombay between 1992 and 1995.
Twitter ‘Shocked’ After Bhuvneshwar Kumar Misses Bus to England, ‘Sad’ After Kuldeep Yadav Axed from Team
Career Stats
Nagwaswalla has made an excellent start to his domestic career for Gujarat excelling in all the three formats. He has already picked 62 wickets in 16 first-class matches at an average of 22.53 and strike rate of 44.6 including four four wickets in an innings and as any fifers. What makes Nagwaswalla’s figures even more impressive is the fact that he usually is the first change bowler and very seldom takes the new ball.
His propensity to pick wickets stands out in List A and T20 cricket too. Nagwaswalla has bagged 39 wickets in 20 List A matches at an average of 21.76 and strike rate of 24.9 and 21 wickets in 15 T20 matches at an average of 16.38 and strike rate of 14. He is also a good restrictive bowler in T20 cricket as his economy rate of 6.97 indicates.
He was the second-highest wicket-taker of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy and played the pivotal role with the ball in taking Gujarat to the semi-finals where they lost to Uttar Pradesh. Nagwaswalla claimed 19 wickets in 7 matches at a strike rate of 19.3 and economy rate of 4.32.
The left-armer was also the highest wicket-taker for Gujarat with 9 wickets in 5 matches in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a very impressive strike rate of 10.3.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking