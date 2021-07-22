India in England 2021: Washington Sundar Out of Tour With Finger Injury

It’s still a couple of weeks for the England Test series to start but Indian camp has already lost three of its players with allrounder Washington Sundar latest to be ruled out of the entire tour due to an injury.

Before Sundar, India opener Shubman Gill and reserve pacer Avesh Khan have picked tour-ending injuries themselves. Gill has already returned home with a shin injury that ruled him out of action for eight weeks while Avesh, who was part of the ongoing warm-up match between Indians and County Select XI in Chester-le-Street, has also reportedly fractured his finger and is all but out of the tour.

India are scheduled to take on England in a five-match Test series that gets underway from August 4. The series will be also kickstart the second cycle of ICC World Test Championship.

India have been in the UK since early June and took on New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in Southampton, which they went on to lose.

Since then, they were on a mini-break and had recently reassembled to start their preparations for the Test series.

In the ongoing warm-up match, Indians are without Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane both of which were reported to be unfit to take the field. However, Kohli was seen practicing on Wednesday meaning the issue isn’t serious.

It is unlikely that replacements will be flown to England considering BCCI had already allegedly rejected the Indian team management’s request to fly in someone for the injured Gill earlier this month.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here