Home » Cricket Home » News » India in Sri Lanka 2021: All Matches to be Played in Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium

India will be touring Sri Lanka for the first time in three years.

India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka will see them playing three ODIs and as many T20Is in July with all the matches to be played in Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium behind closed doors. BCCI  president Sourav Ganguly had last week revealed that white-ball specialists will be touring the island nation for a limited-overs tour while the Indian Test team will be in UK.

“We plan to host the entire series at one venue,” Sri Lanka Cricket’s Administrative Committee chairman Arjuna de Silva told Sportstar. “As of now, it has been decided that the Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures. Obviously, it depends on how the situation is around that time.”

As part of the tour, the Indian cricketers will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of seven days. “As of now, we will stick to the protocol where the players will have to undergo hard quarantine for the first three days and in the next four days, they will be allowed to train,” de Silva revealed.

He though added that should their health ministry issue any modifications in the guidelines, they will have to readjust accordingly.

As per the report, the ODI series will get underway from July 13 followed by the T20Is set to be played between July 22 and July 27.

Sri Lanka successfully hosted international teams including England and Bangladesh once cricket resumed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. De Silva is confident they will pull off the India tour as well.

“During the series against England and Bangladesh, we took the help of the Sri Lanka Army commandos to maintain bubble security,” he said. “We have all the help from the health ministry, with about 10 doctors taking care of the bubble, so our medical team is large. We followed a similar thing during the England series and that was successful, so we will stick to it.”

