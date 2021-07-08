India in Sri Lanka 2021: 'I Think It Is An Opportunity For Him To Create The Future Champions For Indian Cricket' - VVS Laxman On Rahul Dravid's New Stint As Coach

Rahul Dravid will be India’s Head Coach for the limited overs’ series in Sri Lanka and former Test great VVS Laxman feels that it will be a big opportunity for the legendary India number 3 batsman to prove his credentials as a coach and also for the squad in the island nation to learn from the batting genius and his expertise.

Dravid is one of India’s greatest Test batsmen ever and is hailed as much for his technical expertise as for his mental toughness, temperament and ‘never-say-die-attitude’. Laxman, speaking on a show for Star Sports stated that ‘The Wall’ had made an enormous contribution to Indian cricket and the series in Sri Lanka would provide an ideal platform for Dravid - the coach to showcase his mettle.

Dravid has been widely credited for building a strong nucleus of reserve players for India and it is one of the reasons the country is currently fielding two squads in two different countries simultaneously. He has done a remarkable job with the India A and Under-19 teams before being at the helm of affairs at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“I don’t think there is any pressure. This is an opportunity for Rahul Dravid to prove himself as a coach. We all know his contribution towards Indian cricket, both as a player and as someone, who has been instrumental in creating the (Team India’s) bench strength - both as India A coach and as the Director of the National Cricket Academy. I think it is an opportunity for him to create the future champions for Indian cricket," quoted Laxman.

Laxman added that being around Dravid in the dressing room with the legendary batsman as a mentor would be a fantastic learning opportunity for the contingent in Sri Lanka. He said that even if everyone does not get a chance to play in the XI in Sri Lanka just exchanging notes and ideas with Dravid would be an enriching experience for the players.

“It’s not necessary that everyone will get an opportunity to play in this tournament. But just spending time with Rahul and sharing his experiences – which he has already done with a lot of these players in the squad – will enhance their future and their growth as Indian cricketers.”

