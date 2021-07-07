India in Sri Lanka: See Pics of Second Warm Up Match, Video of Devdutt Padikkal Birthday Celebration

The Indian white-ball team played their second warm-up match in Sri Lanka ahead of their limited-overs series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared pictures, showing the likes of Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad having a hit with the bat.

Happy Birthday ‘Skip’: Virat Kohli Wishes His Skipper MS Dhoni

Check pictures:

: A good day in the field as #TeamIndia play their 2⃣nd intra-squad game in Colombo #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/Fiyk8poKXw— BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2021

In another video showing how the Indian team is handling the heat, physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik lauded the players.

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: ICC Pays Rich Tribute to ‘Captain Cool’, Uploads Video of his Smartest on Field Decisions

“To perform in this conditions is pretty amazing," Kaushik said showing how the players are working out in these conditions.

Check the video:

How is #TeamIndia beating the heat ☀️ and staying in Sri Lanka?We go behind the scenes to find out ️#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/wUNk8FBp5q — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2021

In another video, the team then went on to celebrate Devdutt Padikkal’s birthday.

The Indian team is in Sri Lanka since last Monday for three ODIs and three T20Is in the island. With the main team in England for the Test series, the ‘second string’ yet strong Indian side will be led by Shikhar Dhawan.

The team had earlier played a warm up match among themselves with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s XI beating Shikhar Dhawan XI.

Bhuvneshwar-led team went on to successfully chase down a target of 155 in 17 overs to emerge victorious. Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat first and his team’s innings was powered by a solid opening contribution from uncapped Ruturaj Gaikwad who hit 30-odd runs and is hoping to make his India debut on the tour.

However, the star of Dhawan’s XI was Manish Pandey who struck 63 - the highest individual score of the innings on a hot and punishing day. It was his effort that guided the team to a decent 154.

Bhuvneshwar was the pick of his team’s bowlers ending with figures of 2/23 from his quota of four overs.

In reply, powered by a fifty from Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar’s men sailed to the target without breaking a sweat. The foundation of the successful chase was laid by the opening pair of Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw as they added 60-odd runs.

The first ODI will be played on July 13.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here