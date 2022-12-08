CHANGE LANGUAGE
'India Innovating In So Many Fields, But White Ball Strategies Decades Old'-India Legend After Series Loss

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 11:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, second right congratulates Bangladesh players who won the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, second right congratulates Bangladesh players who won the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad said the team is playing outdated cricket with the white ball strategies being decades old. His statement came on the back of yet another series loss in Bangladesh.

Former cricketers like Venkatesh Prasad and Virender Sehwag came down heavily on Rohit Sharma led Team India after they slumped to their second loss in the three match series against Bangladesh. This meant they had lost the ODI series-their second such loss in 7 years on Bangladesh soil. It all began when a spirited Mehidy Hasan Miraz led his team to a formidable 271 run target after being down 69/6 after they batted first in Mirpur in the second ODI.

In reply, new opening pair of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a horrible start. The team was reduced to 12/2 first up before Shreyas Iyer’s 82 and 56 from Axar Patel helped forge a rescue act. Later an injured Rohit Sharma had to come out to bat at nine, but even his 28-ball 51 couldn’t help the matters as India went down by 5 runs.

Meanwhile, this loss comes on the back of T20 World Cup losses in 2022 and 2021 where team’s cricketing strategies had come under fire. The team was said to be slow in the opening powerplays which was called outdated in the face of modern day T20 gameplay. Reiterating the same point, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad asked Team India to soul search. On Twitter, he posted how India’s white ball strategies are decade old.

“India is innovating in so many fields across the world. But whn it comes to playing limited overs cricket, our approach is a decade old. England after the 2015 WC first round exit took tough calls and turned around to become such an exciting team, India need to take tough calls.."

“And change approach drastically. We haven’t won a T20 WC since the IPL started & last 5 years have been poor in ODIs apart from winning inconsequential bilateral. Haven’t learned from our mistakes for too long and far from being an exciting team in limited overs cricket. CHANGE", he further added.

Furthermore, Virender Sehwag was blunt on his take, adding that team’s stocks are falling faster than cryptos. “Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. Need to shake up - wake up."

first published:December 08, 2022, 11:14 IST
last updated:December 08, 2022, 11:15 IST