India Is Missing Bhuvneshwar Kumar In The WTC Final: Aakash Chopra

The weather has caused a lot of problems in the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, with two out of four days of play being called off without a ball being delivered. The Indian bowlers have also failed to impress throughout this time, taking only two wickets so far. Former Indian cricketer and analyst Aakash Chopra has observed that team India needed bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar in this crucial Test match, who specializes in swinging the ball in both directions.

In the WTC final, Aakash Chopra is on the commentary panel. Bhuvi, 31, is regarded as one of the top swing bowlers in the country. He can swing the ball excellently from both sides. Bhuvneshwar may have been the best in Southampton, according to Chopra, and could have caused problems for the Kiwis.

In the WTC final, New Zealand scored 101 runs for the loss of two wickets, with the fourth day’s play being wiped out by rain. India got all out for 217 runs in the first innings. It is now expected that this match will last six days. “India is certainly missing Bhuvneshwar Kumar,” former opener Chopra remarked in a video on his YouTube channel. Bhuvi’s bowling includes three distinct characteristics. He begins by doing magic with the new ball. Second, he can bowl long spells, and third, he can bat as well. For Team India, he could have contributed anyway, Chopra added.

The 43-year-old analyst also compared New Zealand’s bowlers to India’s fast bowlers in terms of their ability to consistently swing the ball due to their good action. Colin de Grandhomme bowled more in swingers and out-swingers than the four kiwi bowlers, according to him. Chopra also believes that only Ishant Sharma can swing the ball a little, while Bumrah and Shami have gotten nothing.

